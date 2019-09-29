Herndon teen arrested for robbery at knifepoint

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A Herndon teenager was arrested on Saturday after attempting to rob someone at knifepoint, according to Herndon police.

Police say Gomez approached the victim at the 900 block of park avenue earlier this month, walked the victim to his car, and demanded cash and jewelry while holding a knife.

Gomez ran off after a bystander yelled at him, according to the police report. No injuries have been reported at this time and nothing was stolen. Gomez is currently being held without bond.