Herndon residents celebrate Labor Day with annual wine and beer festival

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Thousands of Virginians savored the last days of summer at the annual Herndon Labor Day festival.

The one-day event featured Virginia wine and craft beer tastings, food vendors and two stages of live entertainment. It was organized by the town of Herndon Department of Parks and Recreation along with the Herndon Women’s Club. Organizers say the festival has been going on now for more than 30 years.

“Every year it grows and changes a little bit, but it still helps to capture the hometown feel that Herndon has and we welcome people to come and experience the town and walk around or ride their bike, we’re right next to the WO&D trail and you can get here pretty easy,” Abby Kimble, Marketing specialist for the annual Herndon Labor Day festival.

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will go toward scholarships programs.