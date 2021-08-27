Herndon police investigate stabbing

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)– The Herndon Police Department continues to investigate a stabbing in the 1000 block of Elden Street.

According to police, the incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The stabbing happened at the end of a verbal argument between two men. The victim was taken to Reston Hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect was initially described to be 6 feet, 1 or 2 inches tall, but that was later revised to 5 feet, 8 or 10 inches. Police said he was seen wearing an olive baseball cap and a dark shirt with a grey backpack with blue trim.

