Herndon police continue to investigate triple homicide, mother and children killed by man who committed suicide

HERNDON, VA. (WDVM) — Herndon police officers are continuing to investigate a triple homicide that took place over the weekend. Officers told WDVM they haven’t handled a case this disturbing in years.

Many are mourning the loss of a mother and her two children after they were murdered inside of their own home. Police said the suspect was believed to have had a relationship with the victim. He reportedly confessed to the crime before jumping to his death from a Reston parking garage.

Lisa Herndon, Herndon Police Department said, “This was a really difficult scene to happen upon based on the nature of it which we cant speak to, but also the ages of the victims and the fact that they were two juveniles there. Fairfax County Police Department did support us with peer support as well as the resources we have here internally at Herndon Police Department for peer support to help our officers cope with that while there having to continue their investigation.”

Out of respect for the victim’s family, police have not identified the names of those involved. Officers said when they tried to talk the man down, he jumped and fell to his death.