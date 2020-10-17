Herndon man dead after fatal crash

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, Herndon resident, Jonathan Szott, was taken to the hospital after a car crash and later died. The crash occurred at the intersection of Centreville Road and McLearen Road.

So far FCPD has determined that Szott was headed northbound on Centreville Road and tried to turn on McLearen Road when he crossed over the center median and crashed head-on into another car.

“Currently detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit have been assigned to the case and are working to determine whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash,” said Sergeant Scott Shafer, Public Information Officer, FCPD Media Relations Bureau.

FCPD does not have any new updates about this crash but asks the public to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543 if they have any information.