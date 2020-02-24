Herndon man accused of shooting, killing his mother

HERNDON,Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating a domestic-related homicide in Herndon, Virginia.

Police said they were called to the 12800 block of Lady Fairfax Circle at 3 a.m. Saturday for a disturbance. When police arrived they found 53-year-old Blanca Turcios suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her upper body.

She was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders. The preliminary investigation revealed that her 28-year-old son Eric Turcios was a suspect. He turned himself into Prince William County Police.

Police recovered a firearm at the time of his arrest that is believe to be involved.

“Turcios was taken to the Fairfax County adult detention center. Where he is being held without bond. He is being charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony,” Sgt. Greg Bedor.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation. Detectives are asking for anyone with information about this event to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 4.