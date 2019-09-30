Herndon High School gets grant to expand programs for at-risk students

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — A Fairfax County school and a local non-profit has received $191,000 to expand after school activities for at-risk students.

The money will be used to create the Herndon High School 21st Century Community Learning Center. The goal is to provide after school programs focused on improving academic performance and supporting developmental well-being. One of the programs to benefit at-risk youth is super-snack which provides reduced or free meals during the school year when school is not in session.

“It’s crucial for children to have a well-balanced diet and wholesome nutrition and we think this will be an excellent program to make sure that happens and that kids will be ready to learn,” said Lucy Caldwell, Director of News and Information for Fairfax County Public Schools.

The grant was awarded by the Virginia Department of Education.