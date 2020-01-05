Herndon Community Health Center to celebrate its 40th anniversary

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) – The Herndon Community Center celebrates its 40th anniversary of service in Herndon neighborhood.

The Herndon Community Center opened its first phase on March 25th, 1979. For 40 years families and individuals have benefited from an outstanding recreation and fitness facility that helps them to achieve their fitness goal.

On Saturday, the celebration event was open to everyone with free admission, it also featured class demonstration, facilities tours, open swim, oversize pirate ship float in the pool, and more. It also featured the job fair with open positions from Herndon Parks and Recreation Department.

For this year 2020 theme is “What’s your 2020 vision for fitness?”, Tom Milenkevich, the fitness supervisor at the community center, told WDVM.

“Encourage people to create 20-20 vision for their health and fitness, we have so many resources and programs advanced that encourage people to be active, to make health and fitness become their daily life.” Milenkevich added.

Speaking to WDVM about the future sight of the community center, Cindy expressed her concern about people rely on the internet for their health and fitness, “certainly you see a lot of things that people get the fitness and recreation things online, electronically through the website and so on.”

“We want to be the personalized place you can come and meet with someone one-on-one and meet with friends in person… We want to be the place people feel welcome… Choose to be there rather than meet their needs electronically. ” Cindy added.