Herndon brings in the Christmas season with 41st-holiday craft show

HERNDON, Va. (WDVM)– The city of Herndon celebrated its 41st annual holiday craft show to bring in the holiday season.

Over 90 vendors were at the holiday craft show, to sell their artistry to residents. Officials say this is a great way for families to not only shop for good deals but get there Christmas shopping out the way.

As people shopped for paintings, Christmas ornaments, scents, and much more, families were also there continuing a family tradition.

John Walsh, Recreation service supervisor said , “I think ours is a little bit more special for our community because it does put people in that mind state of time to shop for Christmas trying to find that one thing that you cant buy for that.”