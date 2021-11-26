Here are the best places to live in Virginia

Drone photos of the snowfall in Short Pump at West Broad Village. (Photo: Andrew Evans)

(STACKER) — What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

On this list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown in Virginia made the list.

#10. Wakefield

– Population: 11,554

– Median home value: $632,600 (94% own)

– Median rent: $2,877 (6% rent)

– Median household income: $155,729

– Top public schools: W. T. Woodson High School (A+), Canterbury Woods Elementary School (A), Frost Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Holy Spirit School

#9. Lansdowne

– Population: 12,354

– Median home value: $527,100 (71% own)

– Median rent: $1,873 (29% rent)

– Median household income: $131,165

– Top public schools: Riverside High School (A+), Belmont Ridge Middle School (A), Heritage High School (A)

– Top private schools: Fusion Academy Loudoun

#8. Franklin Farm

– Population: 18,321

– Median home value: $633,600 (93% own)

– Median rent: $2,662 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $183,247

– Top public schools: Chantilly High School (A+), Oakton High School (A+), Franklin Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Reston Day School, Franklin Farm Campus KinderCare, McLearen Square KinderCare

#7. South Riding

– Population: 31,515

– Median home value: $528,400 (85% own)

– Median rent: $2,256 (15% rent)

– Median household income: $158,996

– Top public schools: Freedom High School (A+), John Champe High School (A), J. Michael Lunsford Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Montessori School of South Riding, Everbrook Academy of South Riding, Kiddie Academy of South Riding

#6. Broadlands

– Population: 13,576

– Median home value: $618,400 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,975 (16% rent)

– Median household income: $184,475

– Top public schools: Briar Woods High School (A+), Broad Run High School (A+), Eagle Ridge Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Guidepost Montessori at Broadlands

#5. Short Pump

– Population: 28,328

– Median home value: $413,900 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,434 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $107,321

– Top public schools: Deep Run High School (A+), Mills E. Godwin High School (A), Holman Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: The Goddard School, Bright Horizons at Henrico, Bright Horizons at Short Pump

#4. Arlington

– Population: 233,464

– Median home value: $705,400 (43% own)

– Median rent: $1,970 (57% rent)

– Median household income: $120,071

– Top public schools: Yorktown High School (A+), Washington Liberty High School (A+), Meridian High School (A+)

– Top private schools: Bishop O’Connell High School (A+), Our Savior Lutheran School (A+), St. Thomas More Cathedral School (A)

#3. Innsbrook

– Population: 8,888

– Median home value: $363,600 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,185 (43% rent)

– Median household income: $91,457

– Top public schools: Glen Allen High School (A), Holman Middle School (A), Rivers Edge Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Primrose School at Westerre Commons

#2. Cascades

– Population: 11,389

– Median home value: $486,000 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,944 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $151,111

– Top public schools: Dominion High School (A), Potomac Falls High School (A), Algonkian Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of Hope Catholic School, Lola’s Place – Cascades, Cascades KinderCare

#1. Stone Ridge

– Population: 14,220

– Median home value: $473,800 (87% own)

– Median rent: $2,592 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $153,628

– Top public schools: John Champe High School (A), Mercer Middle School (A), Pinebrook Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Guidepost Montessori at Aldie

Methodology

Stacker, a company that uses data to tell stories, compiled a list of the best places to live in Virginia using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.