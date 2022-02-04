Henrico Officer charged in shooting of Norfolk man on I-64

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico Police Officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of a Norfolk man last November, Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor confirmed to 8News Friday.

Timothy Grant Million III, identified as the officer who shot Tony Singleton after Singleton flipped his car on I-64, appeared in court on Friday, Feb. 4 for processing after he was indicted by a grand jury the day before.

Court records show the charge filed against Officer Timothy Million.

Taylor tells 8News that the grand jury, formed from 7 Henrico citizens appointed by a judge, unanimously voted to indict Million.

Million was released on a personal recognizance bond of $25,000, meaning he did not have to put any money up front to leave custody, but will forfeit $25,000 if he fails to appear at a later date.

As of Feb. 4, the indictment and other key documents in this case remain sealed by judicial order at the request of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.