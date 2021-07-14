Helix Electric holds second annual blood drive

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Chantilly-based electric contracting company Helix Electric’s Mid-Atlantic department held their second annual blood drive on Wednesday.

The event was hosted by the company’s charitable arm, Helix Helping Hands, to host two INOVA bloodmobiles at their office.

The company’s General Superintendent, Mike Lindley, who also competed on Discovery Channel’s cooking show, “Smoked”, started cooking at 1 a.m. to serve barbecue to those who donated.



“There’s a lot of people in need. They weren’t able to give blood much last year, but a lot of blood banks were all shut down,” said Lindley. “Life still goes on, and there’s still people that need us to come out and give blood, and do what we do for the community.”

This year’s goal is to have 70 donors. 61 people were preregistered for the event.