Helix Electric donates to Capital Area Food Bank

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — A Chantilly-based business, Helix Electric, dropped off numerous chock-full boxes of non-perishable food items to the Capital Area Food Bank in Washington, D.C.

At a time when food insecurity is significant across the country, Helix employees stepped in, encouraging their friends and families to donate to help in their efforts of giving back to the community.

“We recognize that there’s a need for other people that the pandemic has hit incredibly hard, and so we want to do our part to at least give back to those that need the help right now,” Gina Burress, project coordinator for Helix Electric.

Helix employees said they’re grateful their work is considered essential, allowing them to provide for their families, but also help their neighbors in need.