“Heavy” townhouse fire near Fair Oaks Mall

Virginia

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Originally tweeted by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) on June 20, 2021: “Units on scene of a townhouse fire in the 4200 block of Zouave Lane. First arriving unit reported heavy fire thru roof of a three-story end unit townhouse. 2nd alarm requested. #FCFRD”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were on the scene Sunday morning of a townhouse fire located in the Fair Lakes neighborhood of Fairfax County between Virginia State Highway 286 / Fairfax County Parkway and the Fair Oaks Mall, which sits at the junction U.S. Highway 50 and Interstate 66.

Before 9 a.m., the official Fairfax County Fire/Rescue Twitter account tweeted that a three-story townhouse on the 4200 block of Zouave Lane had flames breaking through its roof when the first unit arrived on the scene. A second alarm for additional units was requested.

At this time, firefighters say there have been no injuries reported but they are still investigating the blaze.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories