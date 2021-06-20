“Heavy” townhouse fire near Fair Oaks Mall

Originally tweeted by Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) on June 20, 2021: “Units on scene of a townhouse fire in the 4200 block of Zouave Lane. First arriving unit reported heavy fire thru roof of a three-story end unit townhouse. 2nd alarm requested. #FCFRD”

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Fire and Rescue were on the scene Sunday morning of a townhouse fire located in the Fair Lakes neighborhood of Fairfax County between Virginia State Highway 286 / Fairfax County Parkway and the Fair Oaks Mall, which sits at the junction U.S. Highway 50 and Interstate 66.

Before 9 a.m., the official Fairfax County Fire/Rescue Twitter account tweeted that a three-story townhouse on the 4200 block of Zouave Lane had flames breaking through its roof when the first unit arrived on the scene. A second alarm for additional units was requested.

At this time, firefighters say there have been no injuries reported but they are still investigating the blaze.