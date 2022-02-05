Heart-themed exhibit opens in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — A new heart-themed exhibit created by Arlington County’s Parks and Rec and its community arts team is now open to the public.

The exhibit “Find your heart” includes three 8-foot heart-filled murals along the four-mile trail on S. Arlington Mill Drive at Campbell Avenue.

The exhibit is inspired by famous artists Keith Haring and Jim Dine and features a combination of their work and a collage of vintage and iconic hearts from pop culture.

Organizers say they created these murals to engage with the community.

“We created these panels to do more programming outdoors, to keep our community engaged and safe right now. Also, hopefully, this combines with reducing stress by walking along our trails,” said Elizabeth Steinbach, Arlington County Parks & Rec.

The exhibit will be on display through March 4th.

For more information on the murals visit, www.arlingtonva.us