Health officials urge women to prioritize their health on national women’s health and fitness day

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — National women’s health and fitness day is September 30th, and health officials are urging all women to put their health first.
According to Dr. Robert “Bob” Posner, a medical doctor who founded the serotonin-plus weight loss program said that oftentimes women feel overwhelmed with the things they would need to do in order to get and maintain good health. However, he said they’re 5 ways to prioritize your health.
- Sitting less,
- Moving more,
- De-stressing,
- Boosting immunity, and committing to change.
