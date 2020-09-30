Health officials urge women to prioritize their health on national women’s health and fitness day

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — National women’s health and fitness day is September 30th, and health officials are urging all women to put their health first.

According to Dr. Robert “Bob” Posner, a medical doctor who founded the serotonin-plus weight loss program said that oftentimes women feel overwhelmed with the things they would need to do in order to get and maintain good health. However, he said they’re 5 ways to prioritize your health.

  • Sitting less,
  • Moving more,
  • De-stressing,
  • Boosting immunity, and committing to change.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories