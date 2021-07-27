Health officials say rise in COVID-19 cases in Northern Virginia due to delta variant

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Just like many other states across the country, Northern Virginia is beginning to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

Dr. Benjamin Schwartz from the Fairfax County Health Department says the county is seeing an average of over 60 cases per day, compared to an average of 20-30 cases per day at the end of June.

“While the numbers still remain relatively small — and we’re not seeing the types of surge that we’ve been seeing in other parts of the country — we are seeing an increase here, and it is a concern,” said Schwartz.

Neighboring Loudoun County is also seeing an increase, reporting 30 new cases per day — but how many cases are caused by the delta variant?

“We don’t know for sure because only a small percentage of tests go for further testing to see what variant it is,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend.

While severe side effects from the delta variant are less for fully vaccinated individuals, Goodfriend says there are still rare cases.

“Even if they’ve been fully vaccinated, those who are medically fragile can still get infected, and if they are medically fragile can still be severely impacted,” he said.

Health officials are urging those who are choosing to not receive the vaccine to mask up.

“Some people have just made a decision that they do not want to get the vaccine, and we respect that decision, but those individuals who are not going to get the vaccine need to make sure that they don’t pose a risk,” said Schwartz.

Despite the increase of cases, hospitalizations remain low in both Fairfax and Loudoun counties.