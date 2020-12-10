Health officials push COVID-19 vaccine efforts in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Virginia, officials are trying to flatten the curve. As many people anticipate the vaccine, officials said details are still being determined.

Public Health Director, Dr. Reuben Varghese said, “Here is what we currently know or what I currently know about the COVID-19 vaccines. We know several vaccines are in development, what I can say for certain is two will be undergoing FDA review in the next two weeks.”

Health officials said it is possible that the earliest we can see a vaccine is this month. However, a close eye is still being kept on exactly when it will happen.

“With the supply of vaccines being limited, we’re continuing to do other things to help stop the spread. Which means wearing a face covering, staying at least 6 feet away from each other, washing your hands, and staying home if you’re sick,” said Varghese.

According to Varghese, this vaccine is important because not only will it reduce the spread in the region but it will allow businesses and schools to fully open again relatively soon because of it.

“Vaccination is necessary if the goal is for Herd Immunity. Herd Immunity is our way of saying when most people are immune to a disease. Being immune means they cannot get the disease either because they got a vaccine, or they already got the disease and can’t get it again for a while,” according to Varghese.

The first shipment of vaccines is expected to be received from Pfizer in mid-December. Health officials said the actual amount of the vaccine Virginia will receive is a moving target and dependent on when and how quickly vaccination doses are manufactured.