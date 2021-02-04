Health officials discuss Virginia’s COVID-19 vaccination program

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Dr. Danny Avula was recently appointed by Governor Ralph Northam to work on Virginia’s vaccination program. With his task of coordinating the work of the state of officials, health departments, hospitals, and more, he’s aiming to get more COVID-19 vaccinations across the Commonwealth.

Dr. Avula said the goal is to see an increase in the state’s current distribution of 120,000 vaccination doses per week, for the entire state. But the biggest obstacle in achieving that goal as of now is the lack of supply. Officials said they’re working to reach their new goal of 50,000 shots per day.

Dr. Danny Avula, Director of Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments said,

“What has happened over the last 3 weeks is that as we’ve built more capacity to vaccinate around the state. We’ve shifted to a more geographic population-based distribution, making sure that every community can get the vaccine, according to the population that exists in that community. Things have gotten slightly better from 105,000 doses per week and now we’re at 120,000 doses per week.”

Avula said as of right now the state will continue to wait on the federal government for additional dosages.