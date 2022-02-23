FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax Health Officials are following new CDC vaccine recommendations for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised.

They are now recommending a fourth booster dose for immunocompromised people.

Health officials say individuals 12 years, and older who have received the three previous doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a fourth booster dose.

It is also advised that immunocompromised individuals receive an mRNA booster dose at least three months after the last previous dose.