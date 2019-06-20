Health dept. warns of possible measles exposure in Fauquier County

Anyone who may have been exposed is asked to contact their local health department

WARRENTON, Va. (WDVM) — Health officials in Fauquier County are warning of potential exposure to measles in Warrenton, Virginia.

According to officials, an infant who may have contracted the illness was in the Fauquier Health Emergency Department in Warrenton from Monday, June 17, 2019 at about 3 p.m. to Tuesday June 18 at 12:30 a.m.

“It was a narrow window,” said Dr. Wade Kartchner, the director of the Rappahannock/Rapidan Health Department. “The hospital did a great job of ushering the patient into a room that they wouldn’t be exposing others.”

According to Kartchner, the child was recently traveling from an area of the country where cases of Measles have been confirmed. The child was recently vaccinated against the illness, but doctors are unable to determine whether the child’s symptoms were related to the illness, or were simply a normal reaction to the vaccine.

However, Kartchner says the Centers for Disease Control is testing samples from the child to confirm whether the child had contracted the illness.

Health officials ask anyone who was in the the department between the aforementioned times and are not vaccinated, to contact their doctor or their local health department to inform officials of their possible exposure.