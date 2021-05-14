Healing Field of Honor brings new tradition to Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The Rotary Club of Winchester is holding a new memorial day event called Healing Field of Honor.

The club plans to place roughly 1,000 flags in front of John Handley High School between May 27 and May 31 to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

You can participate by either purchasing or sponsoring a flag. Money raised from the event will go to local charities in Winchester and Frederick County.

There will also be an Air Force flyover and skydiver featured on opening day on May 27 at 6:00 p.m.