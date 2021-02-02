Headquarters helix: Amazon reveals eye-catching office tower

This artist rendering provided by Amazon shows the next phase of the company’s headquarters redevelopment to be built in Arlington, Va. The plans released Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, features a 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike. (NBBJ/Amazon via AP)

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Amazon has revealed plans for the next phase of its headquarters redevelopment in Virginia, featuring a signature 350-foot helix-shaped office tower that can be climbed from the outside like a mountain hike.

The head-turning helix building is the centerpiece of the proposal that also features three 22-story office buildings. The Seattle-based company is looking to accommodate 25,000 new workers over the coming years in the Arlington County neighborhoods across the Potomac River from the nation’s capital.

The company said in a blog post that the building is designed to help people connect to nature. Sketches show trees spiraling along the building’s exterior. Amazon said the exterior climb will be open to public tours on weekends.

Amazon announced the arrival of the Arlington based headquarters in 2018 through a press release. The company is set to bring more than 25,000 full-time high-paying jobs to the Northern Virginia area with the new move, along with roughly $2.5 billion in Amazon investment.

“This is a big win for Virginia – I’m proud Amazon recognizes the tremendous assets the Commonwealth has to offer and plans to deepen its roots here,” said Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia. “Virginia put together a proposal for Amazon that we believe represents a new model of economic development for the 21st century, and I’m excited to say that our innovative approach was successful. The majority of Virginia’s partnership proposal consists of investments in our education and transportation infrastructure that will bolster the features that make Virginia so attractive: a strong and talented workforce, a stable and competitive business climate, and a world-class higher education system.”