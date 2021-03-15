Haymarket man dies in motorcycle crash

Catharpin, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police say a Haymarket man died in a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Catharpin, a community northeast of Haymarket.

Police say they responded around 10:30 p.m. to Catharpin Road at Sudley Road where the crash had occurred. Police say Chad Eldridge Caldwell, 43, was traveling north on Catharpin Road and ran a stop sign at the intersection of Sudley Road. Police say after crossing both lanes of Sudley Road, Caldwell struck an embankment and was ejected from the bike, hitting a tree.

Caldwell was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say Caldwell was wearing a helmet, but it came off before he struck the tree.

An investigation is ongoing and no further information is available.