Haymarket man convicted after tossing toddler into creek

STRASBURG, Va.- A Haymarket man was convicted of several charges related to tossing a toddler into a creek while running from police in Strasburg.

Kyle Sunday was charged with child neglect, eluding law enforcement, destruction of property and driving on a suspended license.

Sunday pleaded no contest and was sentenced to one year and six months in prison. In August 2018, Sunday was pulled over after an officer saw a child sitting on his lap while he was driving. The defendant then drove away, parked the car and threw the child over a 13-foot embankment into a creek.