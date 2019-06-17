Haymarket man convicted after tossing toddler into creek

Virginia

Threw child over 13-foot embankment

STRASBURG, Va.- A Haymarket man was convicted of several charges related to tossing a toddler into a creek while running from police in Strasburg.

Kyle Sunday was charged with child neglect, eluding law enforcement, destruction of property and driving on a suspended license.

Sunday pleaded no contest and was sentenced to one year and six months in prison. In August 2018, Sunday was pulled over after an officer saw a child sitting on his lap while he was driving. The defendant then drove away, parked the car and threw the child over a 13-foot embankment into a creek.

