Haymarket Day returns to Prince William County

HAYMARKET, Va. (WDVM) — Haymarket Virginia held their biggest event of the year Saturday in Prince William County.

Haymarket Day 2019 brought the community together for a parade, performances, and food. Over 25,000 people came out to celebrate and to kick off fall festivities. Jane Degrant, a local resident says although this is her first time attending the festival, it definitely will not be the last.

“The best part is you get to meet a lot of people,” said Degrant. “A lot of people from different walks of life. Different occupations and stuff. I’m a people person so i like to meet people and all these pets and just a mizture of everyone is here so its fun stuff and its such a nice day today.”

Additionally, more than 200 vendors came out to the festival to sell candles, jewelry, and other products.