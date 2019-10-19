Haymarket Day returns to Prince William County

HAYMARKET, Va. (WDVM) — Haymarket Virginia held their biggest event of the year Saturday in Prince William County.
Haymarket Day 2019 brought the community together for a parade, performances, and food. Over 25,000 people came out to celebrate and to kick off fall festivities. Jane Degrant, a local resident says although this is her first time attending the festival, it definitely will not be the last.
“The best part is you get to meet a lot of people,” said Degrant. “A lot of people from different walks of life. Different occupations and stuff. I’m a people person so i like to meet people and all these pets and just a mizture of everyone is here so its fun stuff and its such a nice day today.”
Additionally, more than 200 vendors came out to the festival to sell candles, jewelry, and other products.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App