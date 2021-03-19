Harry Byrd statue in Richmond’s Capital Square set to be removed

FILE – House Majority Leader H. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, talks on a phone as he sits at the feet of the statue of former Gov. and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd at Capitol Square in Richmond, Va. Saturday, March 13, 2010. A panel of Virginia legislators will discuss the removal of a statue of former governor and U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., from the state Capitol grounds. Byrd was a staunch segregationist and the architect of massive resistance against integrating schools. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WDVM) — Friday, Gov. Northam signed a bill into legislation to remove the Harry Byrd statue from Capitol Square in Richmond.

VA-89 Delegate Jay Jones, who recently announced he’s running for Attorney General, introduced the bill in January of 2020 and put it out last June amid the protests following George Floyd’s death. The bill passed through both houses with bipartisan support.

Jones said this is one part of their efforts to retell history in a way that’s appropriate and true.

“I certainly think it’s a big day, Harry Byrd has a legacy that is large, but it’s not a legacy that I think, to this day, we need to be proud of. It’s certainly something that we acknowledge, but that legacy of segregation and massive resistance is not something that we need to continue to highlight, particularly in our public places,” Jones told WDVM.

The Department of General Services can store the statue starting July 1 and then the General Assembly will decide where the statue will be headed next.

According to a release from Jones’ office, “Harry F. Byrd, Sr. was a former Virginia Governor and United States Senator and one of the strongest supporters of racial segregation in Virginia. He was the architect of Massive Resistance in the wake of the landmark Brown v. Board of Education decision.”