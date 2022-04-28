BRISTOL, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery Board issued a facility operator’s license to Hard Rock Bristol Wednesday, which is now set to become Virginia’s first casino.

The board voted unanimously in approval of issuing the license for the casino gaming business, and said Hard Rock Bristol is set to open its temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall in early July.

“We will be on-site at the casino over the next couple of months observing the receipt of gaming equipment, reviewing internal controls, and ensuring full compliance with the regulations,” said Virginia Lottery Deputy Executive Director of Gaming Compliance Gina M. Smith.

The Lottery said in the release that it will continue to review applications for three additional Virginia proposed casinos in Danville, Norfolk and Portsmouth. Each was approved by voters in local referenda in November 2020.