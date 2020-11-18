Handley Regional Library System offers educational materials through Learning Express

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Handley Regional Library system is offering educational resources for students and adults through its Learning Express.

The program offers e-books and learning materials to help people pass the GED, become a U.S. Citizen, and join the military. Handley says its learning express is helpful to people in need of career help or just wanting to learn new knowledge during the pandemic.

The resources are available through Handley’s digital library.