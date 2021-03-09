Handley Regional Library System implements new way to access materials

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Handley Regional Library System now has an easier way to look for library resources called the everything search.

Handley Regional Library System says the everything search aims to save people time and increase people’s access to library resources.

The everything search works like this. You go to Handley Regional Library System’s website, type in a word, phrase, or title and you’re automatically connected to any books, movies, articles, or other resources associated with what you’ve typed in. The new service acts as a powerful search engine.

If you have any questions about how the feature works you can use the website’s chat option to ask for more information.

The library system says that they’ve seen a spike in digital content users during the pandemic with thousands of visits to their website every month.