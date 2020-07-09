Handley Regional Library System enters phase three of reopening

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Handley Regional Library System in Virginia has entered into phase three of their reopening plans which includes open library buildings with limited services, hours and occupancy.

The reopening plan was assisted by the area’s library board. Community members will be able to visit the library for about an hour, appointments are required for computer use, notary, and archives access. Masks will be required in addition to social distancing. Additionally, no eating or drinking will be allowed inside the library.

“…hopefully we’ll just stay open and hopefully we can move to…. it’s our phase 4,” said John Huddy, Director of Handley Regional Library System.

The library system does not know how long they will be in this phase of their reopening plan.

