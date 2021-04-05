Handley Regional Library System celebrates National Library Week

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Handley Regional Library System is just one of many libraries celebrating National Library Week which runs from April 4th through April 10th.

The week is dedicated to highlighting the important role libraries play in the community. To celebrate, Handley is hosting a series of virtual programs and events under the theme, “Welcome to your Library.” People are also encouraged to get a free library card to get further access to library materials.

Mayor John David Smith of the City of Winchester has issued a proclamation, emphasizing the importance of the library system to the community.

