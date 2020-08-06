Handley Regional Library is providing resources to parents who want to try homeschooling

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Some schools have started to reveal what a return to classrooms may look like amid the pandemic, but many parents have determined to not send their child in efforts to protect their health.

Some caregivers are planning to home-school instead, a decision experts say is a huge undertaking that parents should be well prepared for.

However many parents switching to homeschooling say there has been limited resources available to guide them.

In effort to provide information on homeschooling, the Handley Regional Library will be hosting a series of information sessions.

The first session began today through zoom with a panel of experienced homeschooling families.

The panel is made to discuss numerous topics from identifying your child’s learning style to understanding resources to enhance engagement at home.

Caregivers were able to hear first hand on what to expect and what resources to obtain in order to successfully homeschool their children

“We felt very compelled to offer this event to host this virtually and offer this to more than just our immediate community, but to hopefully surrounding school districts that may be interested in looking into something like this” said Katie Moss, Youth Services Supervisor at Handley Library.

This Friday August 7, 2020 a session just for kids hosted by current homeschooling students will be held from 1-1:30pm on zoom. Kids will be able to directly ask other children their age about the homeschooling experience.

For more information on how to register visit https://www.handleyregional.org/