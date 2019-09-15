Handley Library System hosts after-school activities fair

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With kids back in school for the year, Handley Regional Library System hosted an extracurricular activity fair at the Bowman Library in Stephens City.

“We love to do things for the community, we love the community coming into our library,’ said Gina Byrd, of the Handley Regional Library System. “So this is just a way to bring everyone together to support our local businesses and to help kids find something to do after school.”