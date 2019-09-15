Handley Library System hosts after-school activities fair

Virginia

Many organizations were present for the event

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — With kids back in school for the year, Handley Regional Library System hosted an extracurricular activity fair at the Bowman Library in Stephens City.

“We love to do things for the community, we love the community coming into our library,’ said Gina Byrd, of the Handley Regional Library System. “So this is just a way to bring everyone together to support our local businesses and to help kids find something to do after school.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories