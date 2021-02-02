Handley Library System holds Groundhog Day Celebration virtually

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Handley Regional Library System hosted their annual Groundhog Day Celebration virtually this year.

The celebration featured a real-life groundhog named “Tiva” from Valley Wildlife Care and a puppet groundhog named Bowman Bill. Visitors were able to learn about the life and habitat of groundhogs and had the opportunity to make festive creations with grab and go craft kits from the library system.

As part of their Groundhog Day Celebration, Handley typically holds an “experience your library day” event at all library locations, but was unable to do so this year due to the pandemic.