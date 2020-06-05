Handley library prepares to enter phase one reopening plan

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Starting June 8, Handley Regional Library System will enter into phase one of their reopening plan.

Phase one will allow for people to check out physical materials by appointment using contactless curbside pick up. Books, WIFI hotspot devices, music, nature backpacks and other physical materials can be reserved with up to 10 items requested on each library card.

Handley plans to stay in phase one for at least two weeks. They have not yet discussed details for phase two.

