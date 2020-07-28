Handley library has books signed by John Lewis in archives

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Looking to touch a piece of history? In the Handley Regional Library System’s archives, you can get your hands on graphic novels signed by John Lewis.

The materials were donated by John Copenhaver in 2017. Cophenhaver obtained the materials while serving as a member of the Fellowship of Reconciliation, a national peacemaking organization.

“When people get to handle things like that it makes it more real to them, who this person was and what they accomplished,” said Rebecca Ebert, archivist at Stewart Bell Jr. Archives.

You can view the books by making an appointment through Handley’s Stewart Bell Jr’s Archives.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM