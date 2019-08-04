Ham Radio operators from across the country gather in Berryville

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club held its 69th Annual Hamfest.

Gates opened bright and early starting the morning off with a country ham and eggs breakfast. Several vendors were out, selling new and used equipment. Some vendors traveled from as far as Wisconsin to attend the one-day event.

There was also an opportunity to take an exam to get an FCC ham radio operating license. The test was given by the Laurel Amateur Radio Club at Cooley Elementary School.

“If there were an emergency in which cell phones didn’t work, telephones didn’t work, electricity was out, ham radio operators using generators can communicate with each other and with other emergency services,” said Hamfest vendor coordinator Elizabeth Cottrell.

The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club offers one test a month in Winchester for anyone interested in getting a license.