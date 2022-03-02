HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – A woman from Halifax County gets to represent Southside in the White House.

Former Secretary of Education in Virginia, Dr. Dietra Trent began her new appointment with the Biden Administration on Monday.

She is the executive director of the White House Initiative on Advancing Educational Equality, Excellence and Economic Opportunity through Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).

Trent is known as a strong advocate for HBCUs, having graduated from Hampton University.