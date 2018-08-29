Habitat for Humanity of Winchester-Frederick-Clarke changes name, but not it's mission. Video

WINCHESTER, Va. - The organization is now known as Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity. They are taking the rebranding opportunity to announce their vision for the current construction season and beyond.

Representatives say over the next year, they will partner with Habitat for Humanity International and the King Center's MLK 50 Forward Initiative to meet the growing needs of the local population through a series of new projects .

"Once we expanded into Shenandoah county, now were much more regional, we expanded into Clarke county in 2016 and we were Winchester Frederick county then we added Clarke and now Shenandoah it really predicated a name change for us that was more reflective of our regional geography," said Matthew Peterson of Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity.

The first "beloved community" initiative in Shenandoah county will take place on September 13 in Mount Jackson.