Habitat for Humanity builds strong sense of community through Rock the Block

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity volunteers took over the north end of Winchester for their annual Rock the Block on Saturday.

“We have volunteers who have been building houses for 20 years; we have people from local companies and organizations,” said Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity Marketing Coordinator Ryan Hall.

Blue Ridge Habitat has built more than 80 homes in their region.

“Anytime a Habitat for Humanity homeowner joins the program, it takes usually two years for them to move into their home because there are prerequisites before they sign that mortgage,” said Hall.

One of those prerequisites is over 200 hours of sweat equity, where they volunteer to work on their own home and others. Norma Blowe worked on her future home during rock the block, which she plans to move into this winter.

“This is the second time that I’ve been working on a house,” said future Habitat for Humanity homeowner Norma Blowe.

Blowe says she could not have done this alone.

“I’m amazed at myself and all the help that I’ve been getting from my mom and daughter and Ms. Ginny came and joined us today,” said Blowe.

The work doesn’t stop there. Rock the Block volunteers also worked on other revitalization projects throughout the north end community at Fremont Street Nursery and the Highland Food Pantry.

“This event is not just about habitat for humanity this about our neighborhood and our community and building a strong sense of community for our homeowners when they move into these houses,” Hall said.

Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity has also expanded their reach into Shenandoah County, where they are working on two brand new homes.