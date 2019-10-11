Habitat For Humanity announces free learning center

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun Habitat For Humanity cut the ribbon to announce the grand opening of their new “Tools For Life” learning center.

“Today is the ribbon cutting for our newly re-designed office space here in Leesburg, Virginia, as well as the rebut for our tools for life learning center,” said Kari Murphy the director of resource development.

Murphy also says that Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to provide home-owners in need with helpful tools and resources to ensure they are able to pay their mortgage, and ultimately take care of the homes they committed to owning.

“Part of our habitat for humanity home-ownership program is our home-owners are already required to take a series of financial education courses,” Murphy continued. “We decided to take the content of those courses and offer it to the general public.”

Now, through the Tools for Life Learning Center, classes are being offered completely free of charge to educate the public on credit, renting versus buying, and how to weatherize homes.