Gunman robs Bank Of America in Sterling

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A photo has now been released of the suspect accused of a bank robbery in Sterling.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s office, the picture is the suspect wanted for an armed robbery at a Bank of America.

This happened the morning of January 2nd, in the Dulles Crossing Plaza. The suspect showed a firearm to the bank teller and then demanded cash. The bank now has security guards stationed outside of the door to ensure everyone’s safety.

Mike Chapman, Loudoun County Sheriff said, “Most of these things happen before the New Year, so this is kind of different you know that this activity is happening right after the New Year. So we’re on guard with that and we’re working with the banks. We want to make sure they’re up to speed with all the security measures and we’re doing everything we can to help.”

Officials are asking for anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect to contact the sheriff’s office or Detective McCormack at 703-777-1021.