Guidehouse to establish global headquarters operation in Fairfax County, create more than 900 new jobs

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — 900 new jobs are coming to Fairfax County.

Guidehouse, a leading consultancy and solutions provider has invested $12.7 million to establish a global headquarters in the area. The company’s new headquarters will be on International Drive in the Tyson’s area, and will support recent growth and increase demand for services.

The Fairfax County Economic Development Authority helped secure this project to create jobs that support recruitment from entry-level to executive positions.

Victor Hoskins, FCEDA president & CEO, said, “If they’re looking for people who have already have clearance we would tie them into veterans organizations, to catch those veterans that are coming out of the military that already has cleared status. If they’re looking for people who are going to come into the market for the first time, and really their first job, we will connect them to the 140 universities we now have relationships with throughout this region and really throughout the country.”

The company has more than 9,000 professionals in over 50 locations globally and is a Veritas Capital portfolio company. Guidehouse is led by professionals with diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies.

In addition to its headquarters in Tysons, Fairfax County’s largest business district, the FCEDA maintains business investment offices in six important global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul and Tel Aviv.

Governor Ralph Northam also expressed his excitement in welcoming Guidehouse to Fairfax County.