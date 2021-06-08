Guide to Virginia’s primary elections

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — June 8 is the Democratic Primary Election in Virginia. If you’re registered, you can vote in-person at your polling place.

Here is your election guide with everything you need to know about the 2021 Virginia Primary. Government officials said it won’t be much of a crowd at the government center — 11,000 residents are taking advantage of in-person voting.

While early voting figures are not expected to reach the unprecedented heights of the 2020 Presidential election before there were COVID-19 vaccines, election officials said the change has led to a noticeable difference and they encourage everyone to come out and cast their vote.

Scott Konopasek, general registrar for Fairfax County said, “Counting is actually going on at the precincts as we go as voters put the ballots into the scanner the count is being made. The tricky thing is this evening, after the polls close, we’ll be getting the results back to us so we can add them all up and report the results. That’s a pretty slow process and that’s when everyone is impatient and they want to know who’s winning.”

Governor

There are five Democratic candidates seeking the party’s nomination in the governor’s race: Del. Lee Carter (Manassas), state Sen. Jennifer McClellan (Richmond), Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy and former governor Terry McAuliffe.

Lt. Governor

There are seven candidates for Lieutenant Governor: Del. Sam Rasoul (Roanoke), Del. Hala Ayala (Prince William), Del. Mark Levine (Alexandria), Del. Elizabeth Guzman (Fauquier/Prince William), Sean Perryman, Xavier Warren and Andria McClellan — are competing in the lieutenant governor’s race. Key moments from Virginia Lt. Governor democratic candidate debate

Attorney General

Attorney General Mark Herring is seeking a third term in office against challenger Del. Jay Jones (Norfolk) in the primary.

When you come out to cast your vote, remember that you do need a form of ID, whether it be your license, passport, a utility bill or a bank statement.