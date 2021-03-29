Gubernatorial GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin on his run for governor

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Virginia Republican convention is nearing and gubernatorial candidates are busy campaigning across the Commonwealth.

Candidate Glenn Youngkin, former co-CEO of the private equity firm the Carlyle Group, believes his background in business sets him apart as an outsider and said he believes that’s what Virginia voters want right now.

“What my business career has taught me is we actually have to deliver results as opposed to empty promises,” Youngkin told WDVM.

Youngkin said Virginia is headed in the wrong direction, falling behind neighboring states in many ways. He discussed a stagnation in job generation, residents struggling with increases in the cost of living, reasons he said have spurred more Virginians to leave.

“We have a moment in 2021 to make a decision as Virginians and what kind of future do we want to have, and I think a future that creates a rip-roaring economy, lots of job opportunities for Virginians and those opportunities turn into hope that actually keeps Virginia families here,” said Youngkin.

He strongly supports reopening schools and thinks students have been disadvantaged and their families hurt by various school board decisions.

“As your next governor, I’m really going to start right out of the box making sure the economy is open and that our children don’t find themselves in this circumstance again where schools are closed,” explained Youngkin.

Since launching his campaign, Youngkin said he’s met thousands of Virginians and is encouraged and humbled by their support.

“So, we launched two months ago, and we’ve covered about 11,000 miles in two months and it’s been an amazing journey as we’ve traveled all over this great Commonwealth,” stated Youngkin.

Youngkin is seeking the nomination in the Republican convention on May 8.

