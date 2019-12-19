Growth Opportunity grants $2.4 Million to Loudoun County and Chesapeake public schools

Our focus in Loudoun County is that our learning environments go beyond just the content

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Growth and Opportunity Virginia has awarded a $2.4 million grant for the creation of a kindergarten through 12th grade computer science pipeline program.

This two year project will focus on designing an educational model that links computer science and extra learning skills for Virginia students in grades K through 12. Officials say this grant will also work toward building a strong foundation in filling computer science jobs in the state.

Neil Slevin, Teaching and learning director for LCPS said “Our focus in Loudoun County is that our learning environments go beyond just the content, we want our students to take what their learning and apply them into authentic real world challenging problems. So this grant is going to help us and our teachers much more effectively.”

The grant will also help hire a supervisor for computer science and a experimental learning specialist for Loudoun County Public Schools.