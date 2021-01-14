Grants available for some downtown Martinsburg property owners

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM) — The City of Martinsburg is now offering grant money for property owners in downtown Martinsburg to help with the exterior beautification of businesses, residential facilities, and mixed-use properties.

Grants of up to $5,000 are available for eligible applicants. The improvements include things like painting, porch repair, and brickwork.

“We’re looking to attract new businesses, attract new residents, get more customers to come down and support these businesses and especially as we’re hoping to very soon get to the part of the year when folks are comfortable gathering in commonplaces again we want to make sure that we’ve got an inviting and attractive downtown for them to come to,” said Shane Farthing, City of Martinsburg Director of Economic and Community Development.

The application can be found here.