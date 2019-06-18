Grant allows medical clinic to focus on mental health

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Two grants totaling 52 thousand dollars will bring more local aid to public school students and uninsured county residents.

The grants were awarded by the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley to the Shenandoah community health clinic. 22 thousand will go towards the dental clinic and 30 thousand for the medical clinic specifically covering half of the salary benefits for a full-time mental health professional who will work in schools. The clinic has focused on expanding behavioral and mental health resources for students and say they tend to take advantage of services when they are easily accessible.

“The really big difference is being able to be present on site at the school, just the kids can take off art class or gym class or their lunch period or whatever and come talk to the counselor and kind of work through some of their issues.” Pam Murphy of the Shenandoah County Free Clinic says.

Representatives say Shenandoah county has been declared by the federal government as undeserved area, meaning that it does not have enough providers for medical, dental and mental health care.