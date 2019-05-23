Grand jury indicts man for assaulting ex-girlfriend Video

FRONT ROYAL, Va. - A grand jury indicted a Front Royal man on several charges after police reported he assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Antonio Murray was charged with strangulation, abduction, violating a protective order and object sexual penetration.

Court records say on April 10, Murray confronted his ex-girlfriend at the Handy Mart where she worked and choked her outside of the women's bathroom.

Several hours later, Murray appeared in the victim's kitchen, choked her, kept her from leaving the home and then forced himself on her. Murray is due back in court on July 22.

