Grand jury indicts man for assaulting ex-girlfriend

Victim assaulted twice in one day

Posted: May 22, 2019

Updated: May 22, 2019 11:29 PM EDT

FRONT ROYAL, Va. - A grand jury indicted a Front Royal man on several charges after police reported he assaulted his ex-girlfriend. 

Antonio Murray was charged with strangulation, abduction, violating a protective order and object sexual penetration. 

Court records say on April 10, Murray confronted his ex-girlfriend at the Handy Mart where she worked and choked her outside of the women's bathroom.

Several hours later, Murray appeared in the victim's kitchen, choked her, kept her from leaving the home and then forced himself on her. Murray is due back in court on July 22.  
 

